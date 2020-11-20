Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally Stands At 78,272; Over 1 Crore Samples Tested So Far

On Friday, November 20, 5640 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,68,695. At present, there are 78,272 active cases in the state. With 6945 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,42,916.

155 deaths- 33 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 27 from Pune, 15 from Satara, 13 from Nagpur, 12 from Mumbai, 7 each from Nashik, Ulhasnagar and Aurangabad, 4 from Navi Mumbai, three each from Parbhani, Nanded and Yavatmal, two each from Wardha, Beed, Osmanabad, Sangli and Jalgaon and one each from Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Raigad, Panvel, Malegaon, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 46,511 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,00,35,665 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,58,090 persons are under home quarantine, 4,883 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.62 per cent, 92.89 per cent, and 2.63 per cent respectively.

Read: COVID-19 2nd Wave: Health Infra Being Ramped Up In Aurangabad

Maharashtra reports 5,640 new #COVID19 cases, 6,945 recoveries & 155 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is 17,68,695



There are 78,272 active cases in the state and 16,42,916 patients have recovered so far.



The death toll is at 46,511 pic.twitter.com/ajxJQrtgUz — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Board Exams To Happen For Sure, Schedule To Be Announced Soon, Says CBSE Secretary

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 89,12,907 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 83,35,109 patients have been discharged and 1,30,993 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,46,805 active cases in the country. With 44,807 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.60 per cent. For the first time in one and a half months, India reported more daily cases than daily recoveries.

78 per cent of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 77 per cent of the 45,882 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 81.85 per cent of the 584 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

Read: Schools In Mumbai To Remain Closed Till Dec 31: BMC