Maharashtra's Active COVID-19 Tally Swells To 53,409; Recoveries Cross 20 Lakh Mark

Maharashtra once again saw a partial rise in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, February 23, with 6218 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,12,312. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 643 patients recorded in the day. At present, there are 53,409 active cases in the state. With 5869 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,05,851.

51 deaths — 13 from Nagpur, 8 from Mumbai, 6 from Ahmednagar, 4 from Pune, three from Amravati and Buldhana, two each from Navi Mumbai, Nandurbar and Ratnagiri and one each from Raigad, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Nanded, Yavatmal and Washim were reported on Tuesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 32 occurred in the last 48 hours, 12 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 51,857 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,58,60,912 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,79,288 persons are under home quarantine, 2484 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.32 per cent, 94.96 per cent and 2.45 per cent respectively.

Today, newly 6218 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5869 patients have been cured today. Totally 2005851 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 53409.The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.96%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 23, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While a total of 10,17,400 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 79,331 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

