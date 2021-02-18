Maharashtra's Active COVID Cases Up To 40,858 Amid 5427 New Cases; 1.55 Cr Samples Tested

Maharashtra saw a further rise in the daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, February 17, with 5427 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,81,520. With a major spurt in cases, Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 736 patients recorded in the day. At present, there are 40,858 active cases in the state. With 2543 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,87,804.

38 deaths — 11 from Nagpur, 5 from Kalyan Dombivali, 4 from Mumbai, three each from Jalna and Ahmednagar, two each from Nashik and Latur and one each from Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani, Ratnagiri, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Thane were reported on Thursday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 17 occurred in the last 48 hours, 10 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 51,669 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,55,21,198 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,16,908 persons are under home quarantine, 1743 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.41%, 95.5% and 2.48% respectively.

COVID-19 inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While a total of 7,85,369 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 20,145 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

