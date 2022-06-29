Maharashtra's Aurangabad Renamed Sambhajinagar: A Look At Its History & Significance

A long-standing demand of renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar finally got approved in dramatic circumstances, in what could probably be the last Cabinet meeting presided by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29. Osmanabad was also renamed Dharashiv and the name of the Airport being constructed at Navi Mumbai was changed to DB Patil International Airport.

Significantly, the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar was first initiated by Balasaheb Thackeray in 1988. However, it was later challenged by the then AMC Corporator Mushtaq Ahmed.

Aurangabad renamed to Sambhajinagar: History & significance

The city of Aurangabad was built in 1610 by Malik Ambar of the Nizam Shahi dynasty and was named Aurangabad after it became the capital of Aurangzeb post his conquest of the Deccan. He lived and later took his last breath in the city, where he had brutally killed Chhatrapati Shivaji's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Sambhajimaharaj was captured by the Mughals due to the betrayal of the Shirkes, who passed on important information about the movement of the Maratha army during one of their campaigns. The Shirkes had become an enemy to Sambhaji and had an agreement with the Mughals to hand over the Maratha ruler to them. On January 1689, Shaikh Nizam, a confidante of Shirkes who was posted at Kolhapur received information that Sambhaji and his men will be halting at Sangameshwar and captured them before handing them over to the Mughals.

After his capture, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally tortured and killed by the Mughal ruler in Aurangabad. Several historic accounts claim that Chhatrapati Sambhaji refused to convert to Islam, even under torture, and was finally executed.

The announcement to rename the city to Sambhajinagar in honour of Sambhaji Maharaj was made by Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray on 8 May 1988. The Sena-led administration in the state issued a notification asking for comments on this in 1995 after the Aurangabad Corporation passed a resolution to that effect.

(Image: PTI)