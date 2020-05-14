Maharashtra's COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1000; State Tally At 27524 With 1602 New Cases

As India's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally soars to 78003, Maharashtra on Thursday, reported 1602 new cases and 44 deaths. While 6059 patients have recovered from Coronavirus, Maharashtra's death toll has reached 1019. The state's current tally is at 27524 - with Mumbai accounting to 16738 cases.

Centre announces 9 steps to benefit migrants, farmers, vendors in second economic tranche

Maharashtra death toll crosses 1019

Maharashtra witnesses single-highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases; total tally at 25,922

Home delivery of liquor permitted in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government in a major move allowed the home delivery of Indian-made foreign liquor- spirits, beer, mild liquors, and wines throughout the state, except Mumbai. Even though the liquor shops were permitted to open in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, they were closed down in many cities such as Mumbai after social distancing norms were violated. The government has also sanctioned Rs.54.75 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to purchase train tickets for the migrants stranded in Maharashtra and to bring back the ones stranded in other states.

Congress' Prithviraj Chavan tells govt to borrow '$1 Trillion' gold from religious trusts

Maharashtra demands CAPF from Centre

Attending the 5th video conference between PM Modi and all state Chief Ministers on Monday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asked PM Modi to allow plying of Mumbai local trains strictly only for essential services. Moreover, he stressed that PM Modi must ensure the current lockdown, but allow economic activities in parts of the state. Seeking the aid of the Centre police forces, Thackeray also urged the Centre to release pending GST refunds of Rs 35,000 crores.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases at 78,003; Govt rolls out 9 measures for migrants, farmers

Maharashtra eases lockdown

On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. Maharashtra has sealed its borders with neighbouring states to prevent smuggling of liquor.

