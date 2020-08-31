Maharashtra's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Stands At 19.14%; Fall In Number Of Daily Deaths

On Monday, August 31, Maharashtra recorded 11,852 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 7,92,541. At present, there are 1,94,056 active cases in the state. With 11,158 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 5,73,559.

184 deaths- 32 from Pune, 19 each from Thane and Kolhapur, 18 from Nagpur, 11 from Jalgaon, 9 each from Navi Mumbai and Pune, 8 from Nanded, 7 from Satara, 6 from Sangli, 4 each from Solapur, Aurangabad and Latur, three each from Ulhasnagar, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Dhule, Beed and Yavatmal, two each from Palghar, Jalna and Chandrapur and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Buldhana, Washim and Gondia were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 24,583 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 41,38,929 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 13,55,330 persons are under home quarantine, 35,722 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.14%, 72.37%, and 3.1% respectively.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 36 Lakhs; States Prepare To Hold NEET/JEE

Maharashtra reports 11,852 new COVID-19 cases, 11,158 recoveries and 184 deaths, taking active cases to 1,94,056, recoveries to 5,73,559 to death toll to 24,583: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/WYeZR2Gp2t — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Read: Unlock 4: MHA Tells States/UTs To Not Impose Local Lockdown Outside Containment Zones

Maharashtra government's Unlock 4 guidelines

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the entire state until September 30 besides easing the restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government has allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without the need for any permission. Moreover, hotels and lodges are now permitted to operate at 100% capacity. Additionally, government and private offices can function with enhanced strength. A vigilant officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Outdoor activities will be allowed without any restrictions. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has refused to ease the curbs on Metro service, gyms, dine-in restaurants, places of worship, all educational institutions and congregations. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, and auditoriums shall remain closed.

Read: DGCA May Put Passengers Refusing To Wear Masks On No-fly List; Beverages & Food Allowed