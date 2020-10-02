Maharashtra's COVID-19 Soared To 14.16 Lakh; Recovery Rate Stands At 78.91%

On Friday, October 2, Maharashtra recorded 15,591 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 14,16,513. At present, there are 2,60,876 active cases in the state. With 13,294 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 11,17,720.

424 deaths- 87 from Panvel, 42 each from Mumbai and Satara, 38 from Pune, 29 from Nagpur, 24 from Nashik, 20 each from Sangli and Solapur, 8 each from Osmanabad and Pimpri Chinchwad, 7 each from Navi Mumbai, Kolhapur and Wardha, 6 each from Latur and Vasai Virar, 5 each from Thane, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Yavatmal, 4 each from Chandrapur, Beed, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Ahmednagar, three each from Ulhasnagar, Raigad, Hingoli, Nanded and Wardha, two each from Gondia, Dhule and Bhiwandi and one each from Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Akola and Buldhana were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 37,480 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 69,60,203 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 21,94,347 persons are under home quarantine, 29,051 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 20.35%, 78.91%, and 2.65% respectively.

Fadnavis alleges shortage of Remdesivir

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis alleged that there is a huge shortage of Remdesivir in the state. The Ministry of Health has approved its restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients with moderate disease. Mentioning that the state was registering nearly 20,000 cases and 450 deaths per day, Fadnavis stressed the need to ensure adequate stock of this antiviral drug. Contesting the state government's stand, he contended that poor patients in several districts were facing tremendous problems owing to the non-availability of Remdesivir.

Moreover, he claimed that more poor novel coronavirus patients were dying as they were unable to buy this drug from the chemist. The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly also highlighted that black marketing of Remdesivir is on the rise. He called upon the state government to ensure that it is given to poor patients for free in both the government as well as private hospitals. In a letter, Fadnavis urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to take appropriate steps in this regard to save the lives of poor patients.

