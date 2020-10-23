Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Climbs To 16.32 Lakh; 88.52% Of Patients Recover In The State

On Friday, October 23, Maharashtra recorded 7,347 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 16,32,544. At present, there are 1,43,922 active cases in the state. With 13,247 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 14,45,103. 184 more deaths were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 43,015 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 84,79,155 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 24,38,245 persons are under home quarantine, 13,545 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.25%, 88.52%, and 2.63% respectively. Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to be the main hotspot of the novel coronavirus in the state with 1470 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported in the day.

Today,newly 7347 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 13247 patients have been cured today. Totally 1445103 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 143922. The patient recovery rate in the state is 88.52%.

Maharashtra government regulates the price of Remdesivir

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra government released a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where Remdesivir, a drug used for COVID-19 treatment, shall be available at Rs.2,360 per unit. In a letter addressed to the district collectors and municipal commissioners, Pradeep Vyas- the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Department stated that this rate would be applicable to private hospitals. Remdesivir is currently administered free of cost at state-run hospitals. He mentioned that these outlets spread across all districts in the state would ensure the smooth supply of the drug to every novel coronavirus patient who requires it.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 77,61,312 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 69,48,497 patients have recovered while 1,17,306 deaths have been reported. There are 6,95,509 active cases in the country. This marks the first time after two months that the active caseload has fallen below the 7 lakh mark. With 73,979 patients being cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate has surged to 89.53%.

On the other hand, the fatality rate has dipped to 1.51% after 690 more deaths being reported. 14,42,722 of the 10,01,13,085 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 testing capacity has increased to 1989 labs including 1122 in the government sector and 867 in the private sector.

