Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Goes Past 15 Lakh; Positivity Rate Stands At 20.11%

On Friday, October 9, Maharashtra recorded 12,134 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 15,06,018. At present, there are 2,36,491 active cases in the state. With 17,323 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 12,29,339.

302 deaths- 47 from Mumbai, 30 from Pune, 22 from Satara, 20 from Kolhapur, 16 from Ahmednagar, 14 each from Wardha and Chandrapur, 11 from Thane, 9 each from Jalgaon, Sangli and Yavatmal, 8 each from Aurangabad, Solapur, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nashik, 7 from Osmanabad, 6 each from Vasai Virar and Navi Mumbai, 5 from Nagpur, 4 each from Ratnagiri, Raigad, Panvel and Mira Bhayandar, three each from Kalyan Dombivali, Sindhudurg, Latur, Beed, Nanded and Amravati, two each from Bhandara, Gondia, Akola and Bhiwandi and one each from Malegaon and Hingoli were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 39,732 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 74,87,383 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 23,00,588 persons are under home quarantine, 24,972 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 20.11%, 81.63%, and 2.64% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 69,06,151 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 59,06,069 patients have recovered while 1,06,490 deaths have been reported. There are 8,93,592 active cases in the country. With 78,365 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has soared to 85.52%. The gap between recovered and active cases rose to 50,12,477. 75% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Odisha account for 78% of the 70,496 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, nearly 82% of the 964 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, PM Modi reiterated that India can succeed in the fight against COVID-19 if people wear a mask, wash hands and follow social distancing.

