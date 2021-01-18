Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Propels To 19.92 Lakh With 1924 New Cases; 35 Deaths Reported

On Monday, January 18, 1,924 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,92,683. At present, there are 50,680 active cases in the state. With 3,854 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,90,323. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 395 new cases recorded in the day.

35 deaths — 7 from Mumbai, 6 from Nagpur, three each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Wardha and Solapur, two from Bhandara and one each from Thane, Nashik, Malegaon, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Aurangabad, Yavatmal and Chandrapur were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 50,473 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1.36 crore samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,21,280 persons are under home quarantine, 2,094 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 94.86 per cent, and 2.53 per cent respectively.

Today, newly 1924 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3854 patients have been cured today. Totally 1890323 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 50680. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.86%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) January 18, 2021

Vaccination for COVID-19 to resume in Maharashtra

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. Out of the total 285 centres in Maharashtra, Mumbai has the highest number of vaccination centres (40) followed by Pune (31) and Thane (23). So far, the state has received 9.63 lakh doses of COVISHIELD and 20,000 doses of COVAXIN. However, the state Health Department announced the suspension of the novel coronavirus inoculation drive in Maharashtra till January 18 owing to technical issues with the CoWIN App.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray confirmed that the vaccination for the novel coronavirus will resume from Tuesday at all 285 centres. Chairing a meeting to take stock of the preparations, he mentioned that the drive will be conducted in the state on 4 days every week- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. During the meeting, the Maharashtra CM assured officials that their inputs about the CoWIN App would be communicated to the Centre. A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus in 7,704 sessions held across the country as of 5 pm on January 18.

