Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 17,974; 43 More Deaths & 207 Recoveries Reported

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 17,974 after 1,216 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. With 11,394 cases and 437 deaths, Mumbai continues to be a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state. With 207 patients being discharged in the day, the number of recovered persons rose to 3,301. Meanwhile, 43 casualties including 24 from Mumbai, 7 from Pune, 5 from Vasai-Virar, two from Solapur and one in Akola, Palghar, and Aurangabad were reported on Thursday. 29 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Thus, the death toll in Maharashtra has gone up to 694.

A total of 2,02,105 laboratory samples have been tested so far. There are 1087 active containment zones in the state. Surveillance of 51.76 lakh persons was conducted by 12,021 surveillance squads in the day. While 2,12,742 individuals are in home quarantine, 13,494 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Maharashtra holds all-party meeting on COVID-19 situation

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting via video conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. Thackeray's Cabinet colleagues Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar and leaders of other political parties participated in the discussion. Speaking after the meeting, Fadnavis revealed that various issues including the controversial Sion Hospital video, doctors testing positive for COVID-19, lack of bed management, inconsistency in data, and restarting the economy had been raised.

Migrants no longer need individual medical certificates

The Maharashtra government revised the lockdown guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 in the state. It stated that the migrants desirous of travelling to the home state should be screened at the time of commencing the journey by using a digital thermometer and symptomatic examination. Moreover, this testing will be done free of cost by the medical officer of the government, municipal corporation, or registered medical practitioner hired by the municipal corporation. The Addendum added that the medical person-in-charge shall issue a single list of passengers indicating that they have been screened and found not to be displaying any influenza-like illness. In a huge relief for the migrants, it specified that there was no need to obtain individual medical certificates.

