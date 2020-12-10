Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 18.68 Lakh; 17.47 Lakh Patients Recover

Maharashtra witnessed a fall in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 10, with 3824 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,68,172. At present, there are 71,910 active cases in the state. With 5008 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,47,199. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 798 new cases recorded in the day.

70 deaths - 13 from Mumbai, 8 from Pune, 5 from Satara, 4 each from Jalna, Sangli and Solapur, three each from Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Latur and Nagpur, two each from Nanded, Jalgaon, Vasai Virar and Thane and one each from Bhiwandi, Panvel, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 47,972 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,15,02,427 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,41,059 persons are under home quarantine, 5137 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.24%, 93.52%, and 2.57% respectively.

Read: Mumbai Sees 798 New COVID Cases; Doubling Rate At 302 Days As BMC Mulls Night Curfew

Read: Nagpur Reports 409 New COVID-19 Cases; 402 Recover, 11 Die

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 97,67,371 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 92,53,306 patients have been discharged and 1,41,772 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,72,293 active cases in the country. With 37,725 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 94.74%. After 9,22,959 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of total tests has surged to 15,07,59,726.

74.65% of the 31,521 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Rajasthan account for 77.30% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 77.67 percent of the 412 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Read: Ensuring No Compromise On Scientific, Regulatory Norms Of COVID Vaccine: Harsh Vardhan