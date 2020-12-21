Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 18.99 Lakh With 2834 New Cases; 55 Deaths Reported

Maharashtra witnessed a fall in daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 21, with 2,834 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has taken the state's novel coronavirus tally to 18,99,352. At present, there are 59,469 active cases in the state. With 6,053 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,89,958. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 463 new cases recorded in the day.

55 deaths - 12 from Mumbai, 9 from Nashik, 7 from Gadchiroli, 5 from Pune, 4 from Thane, two from Navi Mumbai, and one each from Beed, Nanded, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Satara, Ahmednagar, Malegaon, Mira Bhayandar and Kalyan Dombivali were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 48,801 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far over 1.20 crore samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,04,938 persons are under home quarantine, 3,579 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 94.24%, and 2.57% respectively.

Today, newly 2834 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 6053 patients have been cured today. Totally 1789958 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 59469. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.24%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 21, 2020

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 1,00,55,560 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 96,06,111 patients have been discharged and 1,45,810 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,03,639 active cases in the country. With 25,709 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.53%. So far, India has recorded 105.7 deaths per million population.

79.20% of the 24,337 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 71.61% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 81.38% of the 333 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

