Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 20.38 Lakh With 2628 New Cases; 40 Deaths Reported

On Friday, February 5, 2628 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,38,630. At present, there are 33,936 active cases in the state. With 3,513 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,52,187. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 415 new cases recorded in the day.

40 deaths — 10 from Pune, 5 each from Kalyan Dombivali and Yavatmal, 4 from Mumbai, three each from Nagpur and Wardha and one each from Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Beed, Buldhana and Washim were reported on Friday. Until now, a total of 51,255 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, over 1.48 crore samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 1,77,560 persons are under home quarantine, 2,025 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 95.76%, and 2.51% respectively.

Today, newly 2628 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3513 patients have been cured today. Totally 1952187 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 33936.The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.76%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 5, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 35,172 persons were vaccinated on Friday till 6 pm. Overall, 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccine in the country so far.

