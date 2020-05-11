Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 23401 After 1230 New Cases; 587 Discharged In A Day

After 1230 new novel coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, May 11, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 23,401. With 14,521 cases and 528 deaths, Mumbai remains a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state. Meanwhile, a record 587 patients were discharged in the day taking the total number of recovered to 4,786. 36 casualties- 20 from Pune, 5 from Solapur, 3 from Pune, 2 from Thane and one each from Amaravati, Aurangabad, Nanded, Wardha, and Ratnagiri were recorded on Monday. 27 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. So far, 868 individuals have passed away due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

A total of 2,18,914 laboratory samples have been tested until now. There are 1256 active containment zones in Maharashtra currently. Surveillance of 53.71 lakh persons was undertaken by 12,027 surveillance squads in the day. While 2,48,301 persons are in home quarantine, 15,192 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

1,230 new #COVID19 positive cases and 36 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 23,401; total deaths stand at 868: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/T8IpB2splq — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

PM-CMs virtual meeting

In the virtual meeting with PM Modi earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray requested the deployment of central police forces in the state to reduce the burden on the police. He also sought the RBI's intervention to ensure that the farmers in Vidarbha can get crop loans. Mentioning that many migrant workers were returning to their native places, he observed that it was the responsibility of state governments to take measures for preventing the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Revealing that the nationwide lockdown had caused a loss of Rs.35,000 crore to the state's finances, he stressed the need for the state to get its full share of devolution of Central taxes and GST refund at the earliest. He also appealed to the Centre for allowing operation of Mumbai suburban trains for essential services staff. The Maharashtra CM assured PM Modi that the state would follow the directives given by the latter.

If required, the Central Government must make its manpower available to reduce the burden on the police.



Making available hospitals and ICU beds in Central Government establishments like the Army and Mumbai Port Trusts etc will aid the battle against the Corona virus. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 11, 2020

Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has demanded to the Central Government to re-start Mumbai suburban trains only for employees engaged in providing essential services. They can be allowed to travel after displaying their identity cards. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 11, 2020

