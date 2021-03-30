Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 27.73 Lakh Despite Dip In Cases; 139 More Fatalities

In a heartening development, Maharashtra witnessed over 3000 fewer daily COVID-19 cases with 27,918 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, March 30. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 27,73,436. At present, there are 3,40,542 active cases in the state. With 23,820 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 23,77,127. With Mumbai recording 4758 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

139 deaths — 23 from Dhule, 22 from Nashik, 10 from Mumbai, 9 each from Pune and Ahmednagar, 7 from Nandurbar, 6 from Latur, 5 from Wardha, 4 each from Kalyan Dombivali and Beed, three each from Navi Mumbai, Jalgaon, Solapur, Satara, Parbhani, Nagpur and Nanded, two each from Washim, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Pimpri Chinchwad and Mira Bhayandar and one each from Thane, Panvel, Malegaon, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana and Chandrapur were reported on Tuesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 72 occurred in the last 48 hours, 45 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 54,422 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,96,25,065 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 16,56,697 persons are under home quarantine, 17,649 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.13 per cent, 85.71 per cent and 1.96 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 54,21,648 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 7,34,378 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.