Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 4.57 Lakh With 7760 New Cases; 300 Deaths Reported

On Tuesday, August 4, Maharashtra recorded 7760 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 4,57,956. At present, there are 1,42,151 active cases in the state. With 12,326 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 2,99,356.

300 deaths- 56 from Mumbai, 40 from Kolhapur, 39 from Pune, 17 each from Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad, 16 from Bhiwandi, 13 from Thane, 12 from Jalgaon, 11 from Aurangabad, 9 from Nashik, 8 each from Mira Bhayandar and Sangli, 7 from Navi Mumbai, 6 each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Raigad and Latur, 4 each from Vasai-Virar and Solapur, three each from Akola, Nanded and Dhule, two each from Ahmednagar, Nandurbar and Osmanabad and one each from Wardha, Amravati, Buldhana, Satara, Palghar and Ulhasnagar were reported on Tuesday.

Until now, a total of 16,142 persons have died owing to COVID-19. While 9,44,442 persons are under home quarantine, 43,906 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 65.37%, and 3.52% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 5,86,298 active cases in India while 12,30,509 patients have been discharged and 38,938 fatalities have been reported. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, ICMR Director-General Dr.Balram Bhargava mentioned that three out of the 141 vaccine candidates are from India- Bharat Biotech vaccine, Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine, and Serum Institute of India's recombinant Oxford vaccine. Both the Bharat Biotech vaccine and Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine have completed their phase 1 trials and have embarked on phase 2 of the study. On the other hand, the recombinant Oxford vaccine's phase 2 and 3 trials shall commence within a week at 17 sites.

Restrictions on shops in Mumbai eased

Pursuant to the Maharashtra government's revised guidelines for easing of lockdown restrictions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday allowed shops on both sides of the road in Mumbai to remain open on all days. Earlier, the shops were permitted to operate only on a P1-P2 basis whereby shops on one side of the road remained open on odd days, and those on the other side remained open on even days. While liquor can be sold across the counter, social distancing and wearing masks is mandatory.