Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 12.82 Lakh; Recovery Rate Stands At 75.86%

Maharashtra saw a slight dip in daily COVID-19 cases with only 19,164 persons testing positive for the novel Coronavirus on Thursday, September 24. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 12,82,963. At present, there are 2,74,993 active cases in the state. With 17,184 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 9,73,214.

459 deaths- 56 from Mumbai, 47 from Nagpur, 37 from Pune, 35 from Satara, 29 from Jalgaon, 23 from Kolhapur, 21 from Sangli, 17 from Yavatmal, 16 from Akola, 14 from Nashik, 13 from Raigad, 12 each from Navi Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad and Sindhudurg, 11 each from Washim, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad, 10 each from Solapur and Latur, 9 from Bhandara, 7 each from Wardha and Thane, 6 each from Beed and Amravati, 4 from Kalyan-Dombivali and Vasai-Virar, three each from Aurangabad and Jalna, two each from Dhule, Palghar, Chandrapur and Nanded and one each from Gadchiroli, Gondia, Parbhani, Ratnagiri and Panvel were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 34,345 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 61,90,389 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 18,83,912 persons are under home quarantine, 33,412 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 20.72%, 75.86%, and 2.68% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray provided the progress report of 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign. This entails door-to-door survey for tracing and treating COVID-19 patients, identifying people with co-morbidities, raising awareness and educating citizens on safety measures to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. Thackeray revealed that 69.94 lakh households have been surveyed via 55,268 teams. Out of 37,733 suspected cases, 4517 COVID-19 positive patients have been detected.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mentioning that his COVID-19 test was conducted on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena leader stated that his health parameters were okay. He appealed to those who had come in close contact to undergo COVID-19 testing apart from taking other necessary precautions. Shinde is the 14th minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to contract the infection.

