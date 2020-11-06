Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 17.10 Lakh; Case Positivity Rate Dips To 18.35%

On Friday, November 6, Maharashtra recorded 5027 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,10,314. At present, there are 1,02,099 active cases in the state. With 11,060 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 15,62,342.

161 deaths- 31 from Satara, 22 from Mumbai, 16 from Pune, 14 from Solapur, 8 from Sangli, 7 each from Nanded and Kalyan-Dombivali, 6 each from Ahmednagar and Nagpur, 5 from Gondia, 4 each from Chandrapur and Kolhapur, three each from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Beed and Buldhana, two each from Akola, Osmanabad, Nashik and Vasai-Virar and one each from Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Malegaon, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Jalna, Latur, Yavatmal and Bhandara were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 44,965 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 93,18,544 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 10,59,499 persons are under home quarantine, 8,879 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 18.35%, 91.35%, and 2.63% respectively.

Today,newly 5027 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 11060 patients have been cured today. Totally 1562342 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 102099. The patient recovery rate in the state is 91.35%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) November 6, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 84,11,724 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 77,65,966 patients have been discharged and 1,24,985 fatalities have been reported. With 54,157 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 92.32 per cent. India is reporting more recoveries than daily new cases successively for the last 5 weeks now.

80 per cent of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Odisha account for 79 per cent of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, nearly 86 per cent of the 670 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

