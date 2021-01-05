Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 19.50 Lakh; 1.30 Crore Samples Tested So Far

Maharashtra again witnessed a slight rise in daily COVID-19 cases on January 5 with 3160 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,50,171. At present, there are 49,067 active cases in the state. With 2828 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,50,189. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 539 new cases recorded in the day.

64 deaths — 9 from Mumbai, 7 from Pune, 5 each from Amravati, Panvel and Nashik, 4 from Chandrapur, three each from Nagpur, Akola, Satara, Ahmednagar and Thane, two each from Ulhasnagar and Jalgaon and one each from Bhandara, Amaravati, Buldhana, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Raigad and Vasai Virar were reported on Tuesday. Out of the reported fatalities, 38 occurred in the last 48 hours and 26 in the last week.

Until now, a total of 49,759 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,30,61,976 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,41,557 persons are under home quarantine, 2788 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.93 per cent, 94.87 per cent, and 2.55 per cent respectively.

BJP bats for free COVID-19 vaccination

After the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use, BJP has requested the Maharashtra government to ensure free COVID-19 vaccination of every resident of the state. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope, BJP MLA Ram Kadam mentioned that the state was worst affected by the novel coronavirus crisis. He pointed out that Maharashtra has recorded the highest death toll for any state in the country.

He accused the MVA government of not providing relief to the needy during the lockdown despite the Union government unveiling an economic package. According to Kadam, several sections of the society including farmers, labourers, small-time shopkeepers, taxi and auto drivers have faced monetary issues owing to the pandemic. In this context, he urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to give an assurance of free and timely inoculation.

