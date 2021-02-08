Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 20.46 Lakh; 5,09,746 Persons Vaccinated In State

On Monday, February 8, 2216 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,46,287. At present, there are 34,720 active cases in the state. With 3,423 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,58,971. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 399 new cases recorded in the day.

15 deaths — 6 from Yavatmal, three from Mumbai, two from Mira Bhayandar and one each from Nashik, Ahmednagar, Latur and Nagpur were reported on Monday. Until now, a total of 51,325 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,50,10,037 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state.

While 1,67,764 persons are under home quarantine, 1,976 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.63%, 95.73%, and 2.51% respectively. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of the Central delegation which has arrived in the state to review the COVID-19 situation. While acknowledging that the number of new daily novel coronavirus cases are declining gradually, the CM raised questions over the increasing cases in Nandurbar and Bhandara.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 36,266 persons were vaccinated on Monday. Overall, 5,09,746 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccine in the state so far.

