Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 3.47 Lakh; 6484 Patients Discharged In A Day

On Thursday, July 23, Maharashtra recorded 9895 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,47,502. At present, there are 1,40,092 active cases in the state. With 6,484 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,94,253.

298 deaths- 56 from Pune, 55 from Mumbai, 23 from Vasai-Virar, 22 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 18 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 13 each from Nashik and Jalgaon, 10 from Aurangabad, 8 each from Thane and Ulhasnagar, 7 from Navi Mumbai, 6 from Latur, 5 from Sangli, 4 each from Bhiwandi, Kolhapur, Hingoli, Solapur and Nanded, three each from Beed, Jalna, Raigad and Palghar, two each from Mira-Bhayandar, Malegaon, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Amravati and Yavatmal and one each from Ahmednagar, Satara, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Akola and Nagpur were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 12,854 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 17,37,716 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 8,74,267 persons are under home quarantine, 45,222 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 20%, 55.9%, and 3.7% respectively.

Read: Maharashtra Govt To Give Single-window Clearance For Renewable Energy Plans: Minister

9895 new #COVID19 positive cases and 298 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of positive cases now stand at 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/atbGkz0prM — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Read: AIMIM MP Urges Maharashtra CM To Reopen Religious Places Ahead Of Eid Amid COVID Crisis

Maharashtra CM not to celebrate birthday amid COVID-19 crisis

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that he would not celebrate his birthday this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis. He will turn 60 on July 27. In a statement, Thackeray appealed to his well-wishers to not visit his office or residence for offering their good wishes.

Moreover, he urged people to generously donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. On this occasion, the Maharashtra CM encouraged the donation of blood and plasma on a large scale. Additionally, he advised against putting up posters and crowding on his birthday. Thackeray dedicated the people's good wishes to all the COVID-19 warriors.

In a statement, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I am not going to celebrate my birthday this year. Nobody should insist on coming to the office or residence for offering their wishes owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Instead of giving garlands, please generously donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. On the occasion of my birthday, you should donate blood and plasma on a large scale. On July 27, my birthday, nobody should attempt to put up posters or try to gather in large numbers."

Read: Shiv Sena Dumbfounded By Maharashtra BJP Seeking Reopening Of Religious Places Amid Covid

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Crosses 12-lakh; Kerala Mulls Statewide Lockdown