Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 35.78 Lakh; 2.28 Crore Samples Tested So Far

On Wednesday, April 14, Maharashtra recorded 58,952 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 35,78,160. At present, there are 6,12,070 active cases in the State. With 39,624 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 29,05,721. With Mumbai recording 9925 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

278 deaths — 54 from Mumbai, 29 from Ahmednagar, 24 each from Nashik and Nagpur, 21 from Nanded, 14 from Thane, 11 from Osmanabad, 10 from Akola, 9 each from Jalgaon and Ulhasnagar, 8 from Beed, 7 from Navi Mumbai, 6 each from Latur and Amravati, 5 from Gondia, 4 each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Yavatmal and Chandrapur, three each from Parbhani, Sindhudurg, Pune and Kalyan Dombivali, two each from Aurangabad and Buldhana and one each from Bhandara, Jalna, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Nandurbar, Palghar and Vasai Virar were reported on Wednesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 170 occurred in the last 48 hours, 73 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 58,804 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,28,02,200 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 34,55,206 persons are under home quarantine, 28,494 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.86 per cent, 81.21 per cent and 1.64 per cent respectively.

Novel coronavirus vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

A day earlier, Sputnik V was approved by the DCGI and the Centre decided that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India as well. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 1,00,37,856 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 10,86,027 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.