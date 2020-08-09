Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 5.15 Lakh; Case Fatality Rate Stands At 3.45%

On Sunday, August 9, Maharashtra recorded 12,248 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,15,332. At present, there are 1,45,558 active cases in the state. With 13,348 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,51,710.

390 deaths- 75 from Pune, 48 from Mumbai, 40 from Nagpur, 28 from Jalgaon, 20 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 13 each from Kolhapur and Kalyan-Dombivali, 12 each from Latur, Nashik and Mira Bhayandar, 10 each from Yavatmal, Solapur and Thane, 9 each from Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad, 8 from Satara, 7 each from Sangli and Parbhani, 5 each from Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad and Nanded, 4 from Ahmednagar, three from Buldhana, two each from Hingoli, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Malegaon, Panvel and Bhiwandi, one each from Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Jalna, Wardha, Gondia and Gadchiroli were reported on Sunday.

Until now, a total of 17,757 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 27,25,090 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 10,00,588 persons are under home quarantine, 34,957 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.91%, 68.25%, and 3.45% respectively.

Read: MCA Writes To CM Uddhav Seeking Nod For Practice

Maharashtra reports 12,248 new #COVID19 cases and 390 deaths today; 13,348 patients discharged today. The total positive cases in the state rise to 5,15,332 including 3,51,710 recovered patients and 17,757 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,45,558: Public Health Dept, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/J3wRVM1CfQ — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Read: Mandatory COVID-19 Test Before Admission In GMCH: Goa Minister

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 6,28,747 active COVID-19 cases in India while 14,80,884 patients have been discharged and 43,379 fatalities have been reported. According to the Ministry of Health, India tested more than 7 lakh tests in the past 24 hours. With 53,879 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 68.78%.

The total number of recovered cases is more than twice the number of active cases. The difference between the recovered and active cases is 8,52,137. India's fatality rate has improved to 2.01%. The Health Ministry noted that the high number of recoveries is a result of the focused implementation of various steps taken by the Centre and state governments towards ramping up the hospital and clinical management infrastructure.

Read: Pune Police Share Video Saluting Frontline Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic | Watch