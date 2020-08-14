Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 5.72 Lakh; Recovery Rate Crosses 70%

On Friday, August 14, Maharashtra recorded 12,608 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,72,734. At present, there are 1,51,555 active cases in the state. With 10,484 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 4,01,442.

364 deaths- 87 from Pune, 47 from Mumbai, 24 from Thane, 19 from Sangli, 18 each from Nagpur and Nashik, 14 from Kolhapur, 13 each from Pimpri Chinchwad and Navi Mumbai, 12 from Jalgaon, 9 each from Aurangabad and Beed, 8 from Raigad, 7 each from Vasai-Virar, Solapur and Satara, 5 each from Palghar, Ahmednagar and Nanded, 4 each from Osmanabad, Latur, Ratnagiri, Bhiwandi and Kalyan-Dombivali, three from Ulhasnagar, two each from Buldhana, Amravati and Mira Bhayandar and one each from Panvel, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Washim, Gondia and Chandrapur were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 19,427 persons have died owing to COVID-19. While 10,32,105 persons are under home quarantine, 37,386 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 70.09%, and 3.39% respectively.

Fadnavis demands removal of curbs

Writing to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis backed the demand for immediately reopening gymnasiums across the state. Though the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed gyms to resume functioning in the Unlock 3.0 phase, the Maharashtra government has retained the earlier restrictions. He lamented the fact that gyms remained closed in the state at a juncture when liquor shops have been permitted to operate. While conceding that financial considerations are important, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly questioned Thackeray on the lack of importance accorded to people's health.

Citing the example of barber shops, Fadnavis regretted the fact that Maharashtra had not the lead in reopening economic activities. He contended that all the lockdown restrictions will have to be gradually relaxed. Maintaining that it is not possible to impose curbs on the state's economy, he revealed that gyms owners had themselves proposed measures to contain COVID-19 spread. Moreover, the BJP leader claimed that the state government's entire strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 has failed.

