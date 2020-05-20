Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges Close To 40,000 Mark; State's Death Toll At 1390

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally swelled to 39,297 after 2,250 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, May 20. There are 27,581 active cases in the state at present. The number of recovered has surged to more than 10,000 with 679 patients being discharged from various hospitals across the state in the day. 65 deaths-41 from Mumbai, 13 from Pune, three from Navi Mumbai, two each from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Ulhasnagar, and Aurangabad were reported on Wednesday taking the state's death toll to 1,390. 48 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc

A total of 3,07,072 laboratory samples have been tested so far. There are 1849 active containment zones in the state currently. Surveillance of 65.11 lakh population has been undertaken by 15,495 surveillance squads. While 4,04,692 persons are in-home quarantine, 26,752 individuals have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Read: Maharashtra: Bears Rescued From Well Using Ladder, Netizens Impressed

2250 new #COVID19 cases & 65 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 39297, including 27581 active cases and 1390 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/kzb8rUQER9 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Read: Afroz Shah Of Mumbai Beach Clean-up Fame Allegedly Detained By Police; 'gives Up'

Fresh guidelines in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government announced the revised guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state. This order shall come into effect from May 22 and shall remain effective till May 31. Basically, the area under the Red zone includes all Municipal Corporations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, and Amravati. The remaining area of the state has been declared as non-Red zones. While only essential activities shall be permitted in containment zones, major relaxations have been given in the non-Red zones.

Revised Guidelines during the extended period of Lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 in the State. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rHAqDJFKbh — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 19, 2020

Read: Mumbai: Shiv Sena Councillor Protests Against BMC For Reopening Fish Shops In Mahim

Fadnavis slams MVA government

Meanwhile. former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for reinstating senior bureaucrat Amitabh Gupta who was sent on compulsory leave for facilitating the travel of scam-accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan during the lockdown period. The BJP leader reiterated that Gupta couldn't have helped the Wadhawans without the instruction of someone in the state government. Thereafter, he demanded that the CBI should investigate the matter to uncover the person who instructed Gupta to help the Wadhawan brothers. In a notification issued on May 18, Gupta was named as the head of a committee to assist the police station staff in compiling the list of migrants who wish to travel back to their respective states.

Read: Mumbai Cricket Authorities Not To Open Up Grounds For Practice Anytime Soon: Report