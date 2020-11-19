Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 17.63 Lakh; Case Positivity Rate Dips To 17.69%

On Thursday, November 19, 5535 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 17,63,055. At present, there are 79,738 active cases in the State. With 5608 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,35,971.

154 deaths - 25 from Solapur, 14 from Vasai Virar, 13 from Thane, 12 from Satara, 8 from Nashik, 7 each from Pune and Nagpur, 6 each from Amrawati, 5 from Chandrapur, 4 each from Nanded, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nandurbar, three each from Palghar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Yavatmal, two each from Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Latur, and Akola and one each from Bhandara, Washim, Beed, and Osmanabad were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 46,356 persons in the State have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 99,65,119 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,60,868 persons are under home quarantine, 4,284 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 17.69 per cent, 92.79 per cent, and 2.63 per cent respectively.

Today,newly 5535 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5860 patients have been cured today. Totally 1635971 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 79738. The patient recovery rate in the state is 92.79%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) November 19, 2020

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 89,12,907 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 83,35,109 patients have been discharged and 1,30,993 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,46,805 cases in the country. This marks the 47th day in a row when India has registered more daily recoveries than daily active cases. With 48,493 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.58 per cent.

77 per cent of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 77 per cent of the 45,576 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.49 per cent of the 585 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

