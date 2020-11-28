Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 18.14 Lakh; Case Positivity Rate Slumps To 16.92%

On Saturday, November 28, 5965 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,14,515. At present, there are 89,905 active cases in the state. With 3937 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 16,76,564. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 1063 fresh cases recorded in the day.

75 deaths- 17 from Mumbai, 14 from Pune, 5 from Nagpur, 4 from Thane, three each from Mira Bhayandar, Jalgaon and Chandrapur, two each from Akola, Jalna, Kolhapur, Gadchiroli and Pimpri Chinchwad and one each from Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Vasai Virar, Panvel, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia were reported on Saturday.

Until now, a total of 46,986 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,07,22,198 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,28,462 persons are under home quarantine, 7,118 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.92 per cent, 92.40 per cent, and 2.59 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 93,51,109 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 87,59,969 patients have been discharged and 1,36,200 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,54,940 active cases in the country. With 41,452 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.68 per cent. So far, a total of 13,82,20,354 tests have been conducted in 1175 government laboratories and 986 private laboratories in the country.

69 per cent of the 41,322 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 77 per cent of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 78.35 per cent of the 485 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

