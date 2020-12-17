Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Swells To 18.84 Lakh; Case Fatality Rate Stands At 2.57%

On Thursday, December 17, Maharashtra saw a fall in daily COVID-19 cases with 3,880 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,84,773. At present, there are 60,905 active cases in the state. With 4,358 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,74,255. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 586 new cases recorded in the day.

65 deaths - 10 from Mumbai, 6 each from Satara and Nagpur, 5 each from Pune and Aurangabad, 4 each from Thane, Ahmednagar and Nashik, three from Navi Mumbai, two each from Chandrapur, Akola, Parbhani and Sangli and one each from Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayandar, Raigad, Malegaon, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Latur, Nanded and Bhandara were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 48,499 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. While 5,06,914 persons are under home quarantine, 4,033 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 94.14%, and 2.57% respectively.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 99,56,557 novel coronavirus cases out of which 94,89,740 patients have recovered while 1,44,451 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,22,366 active cases in the country. With 33,291 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.31%.

78.27% of the 24,010 new cases are from Rajasthan, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Rajasthan account for 75.63% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.15% of the 355 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh.

