Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Swells To 19.28 Lakh; Recovery Rate Soars To 94.62%

On Wednesday, December 30, Maharashtra witnessed a slight rise in daily COVID-19 cases with 3537 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,28,603. At present, there are 53,066 active cases in the state. With 4,913 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,24,934. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 714 new cases recorded in the day. 70 deaths including 13 from Mumbai were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 49,463 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1,26,72,259 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,80,682 persons are under home quarantine, 3,127 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.22 per cent, 94.62 per cent, and 2.56 per cent respectively.

Novel coronavirus situation in India

Currently, there are 1,02,44,852 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 98,34,141 patients have recovered while 1,48,439 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,62,272 active cases in the country. With 26,572 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 95.99%. At present, the recovered cases outnumber active cases by 95,71,869. So far, India has recorded 7423 cases per million population, which is among the lowest in the world.

79.24 per cent of the 20,549 new cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 78.44% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.37 per cent of the 286 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Haryana.

