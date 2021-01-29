Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Swells To 20.21 Lakh With 2771 New Cases; 56 Deaths Reported

On Friday, January 29, 2771 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,21,184. At present, there are 43,147 active cases in the state. With 2,613 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,25,800. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 494 new cases recorded in the day.

56 deaths — 20 from Pune, 8 from Mumbai, 5 from Solapur, three each from Satara, Ahmednagar and Thane, two each from Jalgaon, Latur and Nagpur and one each from Bhandara, Buldhana, Osmanabad, Beed, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik and Panvel were reported on Friday. Out of the days reported in the day, 36 occurred in the last 48 hours, 6 in the last week and 14 are from the period of. Until now, a total of 51,000 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,44,96,359 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 1,95,127 persons are under home quarantine, 2771 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.94%, 95.28%, and 2.52% respectively.

Read: Economic Survey 2020-21 Explains Centre's COVID Handling, Reforms And Focus On Healthcare

Today, newly 2771 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 2613 patients have been cured today. Totally 1925800 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 43147.The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.28%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) January 29, 2021

Read: COVID-19: Personal Data Of Thousands Of People Leaked From Dutch Track-and-trace Programme

COVID-19 inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Till January 28, 2,19,696 health workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra.

Read: Nagpur Sees 325 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths, 292 Recoveries