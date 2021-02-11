Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Swells To 20.52 Lakh With 3,297 New Cases; 25 Deaths Reported

On Thursday, February 11, 3297 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,52,905. At present, there are 30,265 active cases in the state. With 6,107 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,70,053. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 510 new cases recorded in the day.

25 deaths — 4 from Nagpur, 3 from Mumbai, two each from Panvel, Nashik, Jalgaon and Parbhani and one each from Amravati, Washim, Nanded, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Ahmednagar, Raigad and Kalyan Dombivali were reported on Thursday. Until now, a total of 51,415 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1.50 crore samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state.

While 1,66,785 persons are under home quarantine, 1,852 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 95.84% and 2.5% respectively. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launched Spice Health's initiative of mobile health labs for RT-PCR testing in Mumbai at Rs.499. On this occasion, the CM requested for the expansion of these labs across Maharashtra.

Today, newly 3297 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 6107 patients have been cured today. Totally 19700532 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 30265.The patient recovery rate in the state is 95.84%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 11, 2021

COVID-19 inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42%. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With 34,889 persons including 15,593 healthcare workers being inoculated against the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of vaccinated individuals in the state has soared to 6,08,570.

