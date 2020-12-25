Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Tops 19.13 Lakh Amid 3,431 New Cases; Fatality Rate At 2.57%

On Friday, December 25, 3,431 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 19,13,382. At present, there are 56,823 active cases in the State. With 1,427 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,06,298. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 596 new cases recorded in the day.

71 deaths — 11 each from Mumbai and Wardha, 7 from Pune, 6 from Thane, 5 each from Solapur and Nashik, three each from Nagpur, Satara and Ulhasnagar, two each from Mira Bhayandar, Raigad, Latur and Gondia and one each from Chandrapur, Akola, Nanded, Aurangabad, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 49,129 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1,24,01,637 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 4,77,528 persons are under home quarantine, 3,695 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 94.4 per cent, and 2.57 per cent respectively.

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 1,01,46,845 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 97,17,834 patients were discharged and 1,47,092 fatalities are reported. There are 2,81,919 active cases in the country. With 24,661 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.77 per cent. So far, India has recorded 7352 cases per million population as against the global average of 9931.

77.38 per cent of the 23,067 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 75.86% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 81.55 per cent of the 336 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.

