Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Tops 21.38 Lakh, Case Positivity Rate At 13.27%

On Friday, February 26, Maharashtra reported 8,333 new novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,38,154. At present, there are 67,608 active cases in the state. With 4936 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,17,303.

48 deaths — 10 from Amravati, 4 each from Pune, Satara and Nagpur, three each from Buldhana, Ahmednagar, Mumbai and Nashik, two each from Navi Mumbai, Kolhapur and Wardha and one each from Akola, Latur, Osmanabad, Solapur, Malegaon and Panvel were reported on Friday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 25 occurred in the last 48 hours, 17 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 52,044 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,61,12,519 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state.

While 3,18,707 persons are under home quarantine, 2688 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.27 per cent, 94.35 per cent and 2.43 per cent respectively. While a total of 11,86,947 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 1,58,647 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Mumbai sees a slight dip in cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally swelled to 3,23,877 with 1034 new patients recorded on Friday. Currently, there are 9315 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 67% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 3,02,232 after 712 patients were discharged in the day. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Thursday stands at 9.99% and 3.54%.

Till February 25, 32,30,798 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 2,30,771 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.27% from February 19- February 25. As of February 25, 537 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8022, 940, and 1556 respectively.

While there are 13 active containment zones currently, 120 buildings have been sealed. 7446 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 431 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 256 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 93%.

