Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Tops 21.61 Lakh With 6,397 New Cases; Recovery Rate At 93.94%

Maharashtra witnessed a significant dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 1, with 6397 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,61,467. At present, there are 77,618 active cases in the state. With 5754 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,30,951. With Mumbai recording 855 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

30 deaths — 8 from Amravati, 4 from Mumbai, three from Akola, two each from Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Jalgaon and one each from Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Pune, Solapur, Latur, Beed and Washim were reported on Monday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 23 occurred in the last 48 hours, three in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 52,184 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,63,46,358 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 3,43,947 persons are under home quarantine, 3482 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.22 per cent, 93.94 per cent and 2.41 per cent respectively.

Today, newly 6397 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5754 patients have been cured today.Totally 2030458 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 77618.The patient recovery rate in the state is 93.94%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) March 1, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. In the state, this drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While a total of 11,87,178 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 1,58,658 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

