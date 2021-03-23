Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Tops 25.33 Lakh; Surge In Fatality Toll With 132 More Deaths

On Tuesday, March 23, Maharashtra again saw a slight rise in COVID-19 cases with 28,699 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 25,33,026. At present, there are 2,30,641 active cases in the state. With 13,165 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 22,47,495. With Mumbai recording 3512 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

132 deaths — 14 from Pune, 13 each from Nashik and Nagpur, 9 from Nanded, 8 from Mumbai, 7 from Amravati, 6 from Yavatmal, 5 each from Vasai Virar, Kalyan Dombivali and Pimpri Chinchwad, 4 each from Wardha, Chandrapur, Beed, Solapur and Nandurbar, three each from Ahmednagar, Sangli, Parbhani and Akola, two each from Latur, Aurangabad, Raigad, Panvel, Navi Mumbai and Thane and one each from Dhule, Satara and Osmanabad were reported on Tuesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 74 occurred in the last 48 hours, 23 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 53,589 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,85,84,463 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 11,77,265 persons are under home quarantine, 11,887 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.63 per cent, 88.73 per cent and 2.12 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 42,59,076 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 6,48,816 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.