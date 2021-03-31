Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Tops 28.12 Lakh Amid 227 Deaths; Case Fatality Rate At 1.94%

On Wednesday, March 31, Maharashtra witnessed over 11,000 more daily COVID-19 cases with 39,544 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 28,12,980. At present, there are 3,56,243 active cases in the state. With 23,600 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 24,00,727. With Mumbai recording 5394 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

227 deaths — 49 from Nagpur, 26 from Pune, 22 from Nanded, 15 from Mumbai, 10 from Ahmednagar, 9 each from Nashik and Jalgaon, 8 from Jalna, 7 from Nanded, 6 each from Amravati, Parbhani, Solapur and Vasai Virar, 5 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 4 each from Buldhana, Yavatmal and Latur, three each from Raigad, Panvel, Sangli, Beed and Gondia, two each from Chandrapur, Akola, Kolhapur, Mira Bhayandar, Navi Mumbai and Thane and one each from Aurangabad and Washim were reported on Wednesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 129 occurred in the last 48 hours, 61 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 54,649 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,97,92,143 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 17,29,816 persons are under home quarantine, 17,863 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.21 per cent, 85.34 per cent and 1.94 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 56,18,052 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 7,51,635 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.