Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Tops 33.43 Lakh Amid 55,411 Cases; Positivity Rate At 15.3%

On Saturday, April 10, Maharashtra recorded 55,411 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 33,43,951. At present, there are 5,36,682 active cases in the State. With 53,005 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 27,48,153. With Mumbai recording 9327 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

309 deaths — 43 from Nagpur, 28 each from Nanded, Vasai Virar and Mumbai, 24 from Nashik, 18 from Thane, 13 from Pune, eight each from Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar, Kalyan Dombivali and Solapur, seven each from Latur, Jalna and Gondia, six each from Amravati, Akola, Osmanabad, Parbhani and Sangli, five each from Chandrapur, Jalgaon and Beed, three each from Navi Mumbai, Satara, Buldhana and Washim, two each from Wardha, Bhandara, Pimpri Chinchwad and Bhiwandi and one each from Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayandar, Malegaon, Nandurbar, Kolhapur and Hingoli were reported on Saturday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 176 occurred in the last 48 hours, 73 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 57,638 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,18,51,235 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 30,41,080 persons are under home quarantine, 25,297 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.3 per cent, 82.18 per cent and 1.72 per cent respectively.

Today, newly 55,411 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 53,005 patients have been cured today. Totally 27,48,153 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 5,36,682 bThe patient recovery rate in the state is 82.18%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 10, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 89,68,933 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 9,53,332 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.