Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Tops 37.03 Lakh With 63,729 New Cases; Fatality Rate At 1.61%

On Friday, April 16, Maharashtra recorded 63,729 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 37,03,584. At present, there are 6,38,034 active cases in the State. With 43,335 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 30,04,391. With Mumbai recording 8839 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

398 deaths — 53 from Mumbai, 44 from Pune, 35 from Ahmednagar, 31 from Nanded, 29 from Nashik, 23 from Nagpur, 21 from Latur, 12 each from Buldhana, Amravati and Osmanabad, 9 from Nandurbar, 8 each from Thane and Jalgaon, 7 each from Parbhani, Jalna and Ratnagiri, 6 each from Solapur, Sangli, Wardha and Chandrapur, 5 each from Yavatmal, Sindhudurg and Mira Bhayandar, 4 from Washim, three each from Beed, Hingoli, Kolhapur, Pimpri Chinchwad and Vasai Virar, two from Bhiwandi and one each from Gondia, Aurangabad, Dhule, Raigad and Panvel were reported on Friday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 234 occurred in the last 48 hours, 110 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 59,551 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,33,08,878 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 35,14,181 persons are under home quarantine, 25,168 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.89 per cent, 81.12 per cent and 1.61 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

A day earlier, Sputnik V was approved by the DCGI and the Centre decided that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India as well. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 1,06,57,673 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 12,26,699 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.