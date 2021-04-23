Maharashtra's COVID-19 Woes Persist With 773 New Deaths; 2.51 Crore Samples Tested So Far

On Friday, April 23, Maharashtra recorded 66,836 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 41,61,676. At present, there are 6,91,851 active cases in the State. With 74,045 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 34,04,792. With 7221 new cases and 72 deaths, Mumbai remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

773 deaths — 72 from Mumbai, 70 from Yavatmal, 58 from Nagpur, 57 from Solapur, 52 from Nanded, 41 from Nashik, 37 from Satara, 31 from Ahmednagar, 30 from Latur, 27 each from Pune and Raigad, 23 from Thane, 22 from Kalyan Dombivali, 20 each from Osmanabad and Gondia, 17 from Wardha, 16 each from Vasai Virar and Beed, 14 from Sindhudurg, 13 from Jalgaon, 11 each from Sangli, Bhandara and Ratnagiri, 10 from Akola, 9 each from Panvel and Mira Bhayandar, 8 each from Amravati and Gadchiroli, 7 from Nandurbar, 6 from Aurangabad, 5 from Parbhani, 4 from Chandrapur, three each from Buldhana and Pimpri Chinchwad, two from Bhiwandi and one each from Dhule and Buldhana were reported on Friday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 360 occurred in the last 48 hours, 224 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 63,252 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,51,73,596 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 41,88,266 persons are under home quarantine, 29,378 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.53 per cent, 81.81 per cent and 1.52 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on Monday, the Centre allowed the vaccination for people aged above 18 from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50% of its doses to state governments and in the open market.

The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. Additionally, the private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. A total of 1,21,84,128 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra till now, 18,14,884 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.