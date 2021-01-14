Maharashtra's COVID Tally Rises To 19.81 Lakh Amid 3309 New Recoveries; 70 Deaths Reported

On Thursday, January 14, 3,579 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,81,623. At present, there are 52,558 active cases in the state. With 3,309 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,77,588. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 607 new cases recorded in the day.

70 deaths — 9 from Mumbai, 8 from Pune, 6 each from Thane and Nagpur, 5 each from Wardha and Nashik, 4 each from Solapur and Amravati, three each from Kolhapur, Pimpri Chinchwad and Ahmednagar, two each from Panvel, Parbhani, Beed and Bhandara and one each from Chandrapur, Buldhana, Akola, Jalna, Aurangabad and Sindhudurg were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 50,291 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,36,23,298 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 1,96,829 persons are under home quarantine, 2403 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.55 per cent, 94.75 per cent, and 2.54 per cent respectively.

Novel coronavirus situation in India

Currently, there are 1,05,12,093 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,01,46,763 patients have recovered while 1,51,727 fatalities have been reported. There are 2,13,603 active cases in the country. With 17,652 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 96.52%. Since the last 7 days, India has recorded less than 20,000 daily new cases. 76.45 per cent of the 16,946 new cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 82.67% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 75.76 per cent of the 198 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive at 10:30 am on January 16 via video conferencing.

