Maharashtra's COVID Tally Rises To 24.49 Lakh With 27126 New Cases; 13.44% Positivity Rate

Maharashtra surpassed its previous highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, March 20, with 27,126 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 24,49,147. At present, there are 1,91,006 active cases in the state. With 13,588 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 22,03,553. With Mumbai recording 2982 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

92 deaths — 21 from Nagpur, 8 from Nashik, 7 each from Mumbai and Amravati, 6 from Vasai Virar, 5 from Buldhana, 4 each from Nandurbar and Nanded, three each from Wardha and Parbhani, two each from Jalgaon, Pune and Buldhana and one each from Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Malegaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Washim and Chandrapur were reported on Saturday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 56 occurred in the last 48 hours, 26 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 53,300 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,82,18,001 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 9,18,408 persons are under home quarantine, 7953 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.44 per cent, 89.97 per cent and 2.18 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 38,06,736 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 5,87,132 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.