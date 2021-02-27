Maharashtra's COVID Tally Surges To 21.46 Lakh Amid 8623 New Cases; 51 Deaths Reported

On Saturday, February 27, Maharashtra reported 8,623 new novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,46,777. At present, there are 72,530 active cases in the state. With 3648 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,20,951.

51 deaths — 7 from Nagpur, 6 each from Ahmednagar and Amravati, 4 each from Buldhana and Mumbai, three each from Pune and Akola, two each from Beed, Solapur, Jalgaon, Nashik, Panvel and Navi Mumbai and one each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur and Osmanabad were reported on Saturday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 27 occurred in the last 48 hours, 19 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 52,092 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 1,61,99,818 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 3,34,102 persons are under home quarantine, 3084 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.25 per cent, 94.14 per cent and 2.43 per cent respectively. While a total of 11,87,023 healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 1,58,658 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Today, newly 8623 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3648 patients have been cured today. Totally 2020951 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 72530.The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.14%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 27, 2021

Mumbai sees dip in cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw a decline in daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 987 new patients. Currently, there are 9496 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 66% are asymptomatic ones. The number of recovered soared to 3,03,033 after 801 patients were discharged in the day. The city's case positivity rate and fatality rate as of Friday stands at 9.96% and 3.53%.

Till February 26, 32,53,327 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai which amounts to 2,32,381 tests per million population. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.28% from February 20- February 26. As of February 26, 537 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8023, 939, and 1550 respectively.

While there are 12 active containment zones currently, 127 buildings have been sealed. 7099 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 430 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 249 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 93%.

