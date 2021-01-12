Maharashtra's COVID Tally Swells To 19.74 Lakh With 2936 New Cases; Fatality Rate At 2.54%

On Tuesday, January 12, 2936 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,74,488. At present, there are 51,892 active cases in the state. With 3282 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,71,270. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 473 new cases recorded in the day.

50 deaths — 7 from Mumbai, 6 from Nagpur, 5 each from Yavatmal, Satara and Nashik, 4 from Thane, three from Buldhana, two each from Wardha, Jalna, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon and Panvel and one each from Navi Mumbai, Sangli, Osmanabad, Bhandara and Chandrapur were reported on Tuesday. Out of the reported fatalities, 25 occurred in the last 48 hours, 16 in the last week and 9 are from the period before.

Until now, a total of 50,151 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,35,00,734 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 2,27,876 persons are under home quarantine, 2388 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.63 per cent, 94.77 per cent, and 2.54 per cent respectively.

Today, newly 2936 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3282 patients have been cured today. Totally 1871270 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 51892. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.77%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) January 12, 2021

Maharashtra receives COVISHIELD consignment

A day earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray attended the video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Subsequently, Thackeray directed the state Health Department to ensure that the inoculation drive commencing on January 16 is implemented successfully in the state. As per sources from the state vaccination department, Maharashtra has received 9.63 lakh COVISHIELD doses from the Serum Institute of India which have been stored in Pune.

From Wednesday onwards, the vaccine doses will be transported by road to different districts and cities of Maharashtra will commence. The state is also expected to receive 20,000 COVAXIN does from Bharat Biotech. Sources added that the vaccines should be available in all the vaccine stores by the afternoon of January 15. The first phase of the inoculation drive shall be conducted in 511 vaccination centres across the state.

