Maharashtra's COVID Trend Worrisome, Reduced Testing & Tracing To Blame: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry during its weekly media briefing on Thursday expressed concern over the hike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and went on to claim that reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour have led to the hike.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter, and has given us two lessons- we don't have to take the virus for granted and have to follow COVID appropriate behaviour if we have to remain COVID free," said Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul.

ICMR DG Balram Bhargava called the situation in the state worrisome. Elaborating on the situation, he said, "The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracing and COVID inappropriate behaviour and large Congregations".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Udhhav Thackery informed that strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to curtail the spread of COVIS-19.

Tally in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 22,52,057 and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state also registered as many as 9,913 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with this, the cumulative count of the recovered cases reached 20,88,207 in the state. It has a total of 99,008 active cases, whereas, the total death toll stands at 52,556. Nagpur, including its surrounding satellite towns, reported 1,710 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases on Wednesday increased the cumulative infection figure in the city to 2,43,726 and the death toll to 877.

Meanwhile, in the whole of India, the new active cases reported in the last 24 hours stands at 22,854 cases, which is the highest in around two-and-half-months, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,85,561. The death toll increased to 1,58,189 with 126 daily new fatalities.

(Inputs from ANI)