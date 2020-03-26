Relief In Lockdown: Maharashtra's 1st Coronavirus Patients Discharged; Here's Their Story

A Pune-based couple, Jivandhar and Prashanti Awhad, who were the first coronavirus patients in Maharashtra have now twice tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Speaking of their experience the couple said that they followed the guidelines given by the government and have now recovered. The couple and their daughter were part of a 40-member tourist group that returned to Mumbai from Dubai on March 1.

First Maha COVID-19 positive case recovers

Speaking to the media Jivandhar Awhad said, "I had visited Dubai from February 24 to 29 and when I came back I started to show some symptoms and then I got it checked with my family doctor. He prescribed me a few medications but that did not work and continued to show symptoms. Later I visited the hospital and urged them to do a check-up on me and my wife. The results of our test came out positive so the doctors insisted on testing our children as well. In that case, my daughter also tested positive and my son's result came in negative."

"After the test as per the government's guidelines, we were put into isolation and after five days as we were shifted to the general ward as no symptoms were seen. As soon as 14 days of isolation was completed they tested us once again on March 15th they tested for the second time and later for the third time both the times we tested negative and hence we have been discharged. The doctor has requested us to stay in quarantine for the next 14 days," he added.

Requesting the citizen to abide by the government's guidelines Prashnati Awhad said, "I just want to appeal to all the citizens of the country that as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's order please stay in quarantine for the next 21 days at your homes."

