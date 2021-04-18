Maharashtra's Genetek Lifesciences To Manufacture 30,000 Vials Of Remdesivir Drug Per Day

Amid the second surge of Coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra's Wardha-based company Genetek Lifesciences has been given permission to manufacture 30,000 vials of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir per day. As per sources, the company Gilead, which manufactures the drug, has allowed 7 companies to manufacture it as well. This news comes when several states across the country are facing a severe shortage of the key drug amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra-based company to manufacture Remdesivir drug

Sources have further informed that the production of the COVID-19 drug will start in a week in Wardha. In a fortnight, 30,000 vials per day will be available in all the districts of the Vidarbha region. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken the initiative and obtained all the permissions in this regard.

Earlier during a COVID-19 review meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials that the use of Remdesivir drug and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed. Through the efforts of the government, capacity and production for the manufacturing of Remdesivir drug has been ramped up to provide around 74.10 lakh vials per month in May while the normal production output in January-February was just 27-29 lakh vials per month.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,45,26,609 positive cases, out of which 1,26,71,220 have successfully recovered and 1,75,649 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 2,34,692 new cases, 1,23,354 fresh recoveries and 1,341 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 16,79,740.

(Image: PTI)