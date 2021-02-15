Maharashtra's Jalgaon Road Mishap: PM Condoles Death Of 16 Labourers Killed In Accident

As many as 16 labourers have died and 5 are critically injured after a truck driver lost control and overturned his vehicle in Jalgaon on Sunday midnight. This incident took place at Yaval Chopra road at around 1:00 am at night. Moments after the mishap, police from Jalgaon and Yaval rushed to the spot after receiving the report of the incident. Prime Minister Narendra on Monday took to Twitter and extended his condolences to the victims of the road mishap.

Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 15, 2021

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in Jalgaon district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Road Mishap in UP

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where four people were killed and six others injured in a collision between a van and a truck. The accident took place on Saturday night near Baghidarh in the Gorakhpur-Azamgarh area. The six injured have been referred to a hospital in Varanasi for treatment. The deceased included the truck driver, a resident of Deoria, and three labourers. While the two labourers have been identified as Sukhu and Ramesh, the identity of the third is yet to be ascertained.

