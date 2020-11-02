Maharashtra's Registers 4,009 New COVID-19 Cases, Recovery Rate At 90% Mark

On Monday, November 2, Maharashtra again saw a considerable dip in its COVID-19 tally after 4,009 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 caseload to 16,87,784. At present, there are 1,18,777 active cases in the State. With 10,225 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 15,24,304.

104 deaths - 30 from Mumbai, 29 from Pune, nine from Sangli, eight from Gadchiroli, five from Solapur, four from Mira Bhayandar, three each from Navi Mumbai, Satara and Ahmednagar, two each from Panvel, Pimpri Chinchwad and Osmanabad and one each from Chandrapur, Aurangabad, Nashik and Vasai Virar were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 44,128 persons in the State have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 90,65,168 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 25,33,780 persons are under home quarantine, 12,195 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 18.62 per cent, 90.31 per cent, and 2.61 per cent respectively.

Read: Mumbai's Dharavi Area Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Today,newly 4009 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 10225 patients have been cured today. Totally 1524304 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 118777. The patient recovery rate in the state is 90.31%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) November 2, 2020

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 45,230 Cases In 24 Hours; Recoveries At 75,44,798

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 82,29,313 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 75,44,798 patients have been discharged and 1,22,607 fatalities have been reported. With 53,285 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 91.68 per cent. So far, 11,07,43,103 tests have been conducted in 2037 labs across the country.

78 per cent of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 80 per cent of the 45,321 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, nearly 82 per cent of the 496 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

Read: Kerala Govt Extends Parole Of Aged Prisoners In The Wake Of COVID-19 Spike

Read: Mumbai Logs Lowest COVID-19 Count In Over 2 Months; 30 Die