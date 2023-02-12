Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Became A Voice For India's Women's Empowerment, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati on Sunday, 12 February at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. After the inaugural ceremony, he addressed the gathering and highlighted the values and principles of Maharishi.

The Prime Minister in his address at Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary celebration put a special emphasis on stereotypes that had flourished regarding women. He said, "Maharishi Dayanand ji also emerged as an effective voice against the stereotypes that had flourished in the society regarding women."

He stated that Dayanand Saraswati's thinking was way ahead of his time as he took planned steps to combat modern problems. "Maharishi became a voice for India's women's empowerment & launched a strong campaign against social discrimination, untouchability & many such distortions," he added.

When Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati became a voice for India's women's empowerment & launched a strong campaign against social discrimination, untouchability & many such distortions: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/KIgW3ZcBg3 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

The Prime Minister also highlighted that today the daughters of India are flying Rafale, a fighter plane. The government, in line with the vision of a revolutionary social philosopher, has uplifted the poor and marginalised communities in the country.

During the occasion, he also said, "Maharishi Dayanand ji believed we should be the ones moving the world towards development. The path shown by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati instils hope in crores of people."

"Swami institutionalised his ideologies and his organisations are still taking forward the Vedic principles and working for the poor. Maharishi Dayanand ji revived the understanding of Vedas in the society which is defined as a way of living. Today, the country is calling for pride in our heritage," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the path shown by Maharishi instils hope in millions of people at a time when the world is suffering through a violent phase. He also recalled the Gujarat earthquake in reference to the present catastrophe in Turkey, Syria and said that Arya Samaj organisations, founded by Maharishi in 1875, came forward for the rescue and relief of people.

Dayanand's 200th birth anniversary celebration

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, who was born on February 12, 1824, was a philosopher and a social reformer. He founded the Arya Samaj in 1875 intending to combat social inequalities in India. He also played a crucial role in the social awakening of the country by reforming the education and social sector.

In recent times, the Prime Minister can be seen leading initiatives to celebrate and recognise the works of social reformers and important personalities who transformed India with their actions. From Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary to declaring Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, PM Modi-led government is recognising the efforts of people whose ideologies shaped the country.

